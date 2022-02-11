The Smithers Art Gallery opened its first exhibition of 2022 on Tuesday (Feb 8).

The exhibit called the Community Art Workshop Exhibition will run until February 26.

According to Art Gallery Manager Nicole Chernish it features artwork from anyone within the community who participated in the workshops the gallery has provided.

Chernish said that it has been great seeing all of the community artwork.

“It is so exciting to see the creativity that people in this community have and that they are willing to share that with us and put it up in the gallery,” she said.

Chernish added that the art gallery continues to host workshops for all different types of art.

She also said this is a way to get the community together.

“How fun just to do something different to kind of celebrate some joy and love in the community right now,” Chernish said.

Anyone wishing to get involved with a workshop is being encouraged to contact the art gallery.