The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 is continuing to decrease.

There are currently 846 COVID-positive people in hospital, a two percent decrease from yesterday.

136 of those people are in intensive care, two fewer than yesterday.

There were 1,245 new COVID-19 cases reported in the province, 143 of them were in Northern Health.

17 new deaths have also been reported since yesterday’s update.

93.1% of eligible people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.4% have received a second, 51.5% have received a third.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 350

Vancouver Coastal Health: 227

Interior Health: 335

Northern Health: 143

Island Health: 190

People who reside outside of Canada: none

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: nine

Vancouver Coastal Health: two

Interior Health: three

Island Health: three

From Feb. 3-9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.7% of cases.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 9, they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 3-9) – Total 8,243

Not vaccinated: 1,579 (19.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 375 (4.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 6,289 (76.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 27 to Feb. 9) – Total 1,194

Not vaccinated: 322 (27.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 821 (68.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 3-9)

Not vaccinated: 349.0

Partially vaccinated: 126.9

Fully vaccinated: 147.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 27 to Feb. 9)

Not vaccinated: 88.2

Partially vaccinated: 42.4

Fully vaccinated: 17.5

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,068,338 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.