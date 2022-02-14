The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation has announced its recipients for 2022.

This year the BVCF has introduced the Paul Backhouse Memorial Award.

The award is in honour of Paul Backhouse, who died in a cycling accident August 2020 near Smithers.

According to the BVCF website, the award was established by his family and was given to the Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society Climb High Avalanche Safety project.

A memorial fund has also been launched to honour Backhouse and the causes that he cared about where people can donate.

The website added that the purpose of the foundation is to create opportunities for donors to support local initiatives, organizations and individuals to improve the quality of life throughout the communities in the region.

Meanwhile, the other 2022 grants include:

Smithers

Cycle 16 Trail Society- Detailed topographical survey for an underpass

1st Smithers Group-Scouts Canada- EZ UP shelter for outdoor activities

Smithers Community Services Association- Storywalk

BV Regional Swimming Pool- Recreation access program and adapted aquatics program from the Robert McEwen Fund

Smithers Zone Canadian Ski Patrol- Equipment revitalization

Town of Smithers- Affordable recreation

Bulkley Valley Naturalists- Bird life interpretive sign for Willowvale Marsh

Smithers Library-Literacy kits for children and families

Houston

Houston Retirement Housing Society- Dogwood building paint supplies

A Roche Canada- Nature centre computer

Twain Sullivan and Houston Secondary Meal Program- Mean programs on two campuses

Hazeltons

Hazelton Trail Society- Glen Mountain trail network expansion

Wrinch Memorial Foundation- Car seats for staring smart

Learners Opportunity Group Society- book bags for babies

Hazelton Cross-COuntry Ski SSociety- Cross country ski loop

Topley

Topley 4-H Club- Topley 4H Achievement Day and Regional Agricultural Showcase

Telkwa

Quilters from the Heart- Hand sewing and quilting machine purchase

Multi Communities