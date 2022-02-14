Local organizations receive funding from Bulkley Valley Community Foundation
Smithers Community Services Association (supplied by: SCSA)
The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation has announced its recipients for 2022.
This year the BVCF has introduced the Paul Backhouse Memorial Award.
The award is in honour of Paul Backhouse, who died in a cycling accident August 2020 near Smithers.
According to the BVCF website, the award was established by his family and was given to the Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society Climb High Avalanche Safety project.
A memorial fund has also been launched to honour Backhouse and the causes that he cared about where people can donate.
The website added that the purpose of the foundation is to create opportunities for donors to support local initiatives, organizations and individuals to improve the quality of life throughout the communities in the region.
Meanwhile, the other 2022 grants include:
Smithers
- Cycle 16 Trail Society- Detailed topographical survey for an underpass
- 1st Smithers Group-Scouts Canada- EZ UP shelter for outdoor activities
- Smithers Community Services Association- Storywalk
- BV Regional Swimming Pool- Recreation access program and adapted aquatics program from the Robert McEwen Fund
- Smithers Zone Canadian Ski Patrol- Equipment revitalization
- Town of Smithers- Affordable recreation
- Bulkley Valley Naturalists- Bird life interpretive sign for Willowvale Marsh
- Smithers Library-Literacy kits for children and families
Houston
- Houston Retirement Housing Society- Dogwood building paint supplies
- A Roche Canada- Nature centre computer
- Twain Sullivan and Houston Secondary Meal Program- Mean programs on two campuses
Hazeltons
- Hazelton Trail Society- Glen Mountain trail network expansion
- Wrinch Memorial Foundation- Car seats for staring smart
- Learners Opportunity Group Society- book bags for babies
- Hazelton Cross-COuntry Ski SSociety- Cross country ski loop
Topley
- Topley 4-H Club- Topley 4H Achievement Day and Regional Agricultural Showcase
Telkwa
- Quilters from the Heart- Hand sewing and quilting machine purchase
Multi Communities
- BV/LD Airshed Management Society- Purple Air Network expansion-West