BC Wildfire Service has announced that pile burning will be continuing at Call Lake Provincial Park in Smithers.

This is in collaboration with BC parks piles of wood debris will be burned between today (Tuesday) until May 15, as a part of the multi-year FireSmart project in the area.

Smoke is expected to be visible within Smithers and the surrounding areas.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, burning will only occur when site conditions are safe and good venting allows for quick dissipation of smoke.

A news release added that the project covers 10 hectares of forested land within the provincial park located five kilometres southeast of Smithers.

The piles are the result of forest thinning and pruning activities that occurred last year to reduce the amount of fuel available to burn in the event of a wildfire.

Around 100 hand piles are remaining and none of the fuel management treatments will take place in grassland or riparian or on private land near the park.

BC Wildfire Service is advising that posted signs will inform park users when crews are working the area and short term closure of some trail sections may occur.