The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce and other communities within the Northwest are celebrating Chamber Week.

Chamber Week runs from February 14 until February 18 and it celebrates and recognizes local Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade across the province.

Events are scheduled throughout the entire week for entrepreneurs and business owners including Northern WIL Hub with Coast Mountain College and College of New Caledonia, The energy transformation to lower carbon and Insights for Black Entrepreneurs.

Manager for the Smithers Chamber Sheena Miller said now more than ever economic recovery is so important.

“Chambers have never been so important and economic development positions have never been so important and so with a week like this we can offer a lot of training opportunities, different lunch and learns. Our friends at the Terrace Chamber of Commerce organized three different lunch and learns for us,” she said.

Miller added that the Smithers Chamber is working collectively with all of the other Chamber of Commerce on the Live Love Local Northwest Campaign.

She says this regional campaign is encouraging people to rethink shopping and to support local businesses.

“We’re trying to encourage a cultural shift and we’re trying to get people to commit to making a pledge in keeping this region strong and now through COVID it is so important to understand where we spend our money and how we are all affected by the supply chain issues,” Miller said.

She added that the Chamber of Commerce across the province provides resources and advocates for businesses and gives connections.

Anyone wishing to get a membership with the chamber can do so by contacting their local chamber of commerce.