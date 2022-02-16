The travel industry is rejoicing, as the federal government moves to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions.

As of February 28th, vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to have the results of a PCR test when they land.

Instead, they can use a rapid-testing kit approved by the country of their departure.

And all international airports in Canada will be open to receiving overseas flights.

Ottawa is also ending its advisory against international travel.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire