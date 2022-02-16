Houston Link to Learning says it has purchased the Pleasant Valley Plaza building.

In April 2020, the business which featured a bowling alley, movie theatre and mini golf went up for sale

According to the non-profit, its intention is to open the facility in the future and give the community access to the bowling alley, movie theatre, mini golf and lounge.

A Facebook post added that the plan is to keep the lease with Lee’s Garden and the facility will also be used as a training, education and programming center.

Houston Link to Learning is aiming to staff the facility with youth entering the workforce, adults looking to re-enter the workforce and people with disabilities struggling to find employment.

Additionally, the non profit said it is open to the idea to open the plaza as a party venue, gathering place for groups and a venue that can be used for training by local companies.

Partial funding for the project came from Northern Development for Initiative Trust through the Northern Healthy Communities Fund.

Prior to the Pleasant Valley Plaza being up for sale it was re-opened in 2016.