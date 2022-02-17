Canfor Pulp is announcing a minimum six-week curtailment of BCTMP production at Taylor Pulp.

“Taylor Pulp has been dealing with ongoing transportation challenges that have significantly impacted the facility’s ability to ship product,” said Canfor CEO Don Kayne.

The company says inventories at the mill have reached capacity.

This is the second curtailment announced by Canfor this week, as a permanent reduction of production capacity was announced at Canfor’s Plateau Sawmill yesterday.

The six-week curtailment will reduce the production of BCTMP by at least 25,000 tonnes.