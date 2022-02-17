The decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues.

93.1% of eligible people 12 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.5% have received a second, and 53.3% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 750 new cases of COVID-19, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 342,282 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 167

Vancouver Coastal Health: 93

Interior Health: 277

Northern Health: 108

Island Health: 105

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

There are 762 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 121 are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, 11 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,777.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: five

Interior Health: one

Northern Health: two

Island Health: three

From Feb. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.8% of cases and from Feb. 1-14 they accounted for 32.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 8-14) – Total 6,435

Not vaccinated: 1,207 (18.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 258 (4.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 4,970 (77.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 1-14) – Total 954

Not vaccinated: 267 (28.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 39 (4.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 648 (67.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 8-14)

Not vaccinated: 288.1

Partially vaccinated: 97.1

Fully vaccinated: 109.8

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 1-14)

Not vaccinated: 72.1

Partially vaccinated: 32.9

Fully vaccinated: 13.8

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,176,710 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.