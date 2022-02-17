COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
The decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues.
As of today (Wednesday), there are 762 COVID-positive people in BC hospitals, 3 per cent fewer than there were a day ago.
Of those cases, 121 people are in intensive care.
Since Tuesday’s update, 11 new deaths have been reported, including two in Northern Health.
93.1% of eligible people 12 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.5% have received a second, and 53.3% have received a third.
B.C. is reporting 750 new cases of COVID-19, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 342,282 cases in the province.
The new cases include:
- Fraser Health: 167
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 93
- Interior Health: 277
- Northern Health: 108
- Island Health: 105
- People who reside outside of Canada: zero
There are 762 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 121 are in intensive care.
In the past 24 hours, 11 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,777.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: five
- Interior Health: one
- Northern Health: two
- Island Health: three
From Feb. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.8% of cases and from Feb. 1-14 they accounted for 32.1% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Feb. 8-14) – Total 6,435
- Not vaccinated: 1,207 (18.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 258 (4.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 4,970 (77.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 1-14) – Total 954
- Not vaccinated: 267 (28.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 39 (4.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 648 (67.9%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 8-14)
- Not vaccinated: 288.1
- Partially vaccinated: 97.1
- Fully vaccinated: 109.8
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 1-14)
- Not vaccinated: 72.1
- Partially vaccinated: 32.9
- Fully vaccinated: 13.8
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,176,710 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.