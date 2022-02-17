The Link in Burns Lake says it is close to starting its new Better at Home program which will support seniors living on their own.

According to Executive Director for the Link Scott Zayac, the services provided by this program will be non-medical.

He added that the program will have a strong focus in the Burns Lake Area, including the Lake Babine Nation, Burns Lake Band and Grassy Plains.

Zayac says the program will help seniors and elders remain connected to the community as well as remain independent.

“The hope is that the program will preserve independence, dignity and health of the elders in the region but it’s important to note that they are non-medical interventions and services and so it’s not a replacement for home support or other health services,” he said.

Zayac added that the project was brought to their attention by the Village of Burns Lake Mayor and council.

He said from there the Link submitted the proposal to the United Way.

“After talking to seniors advocates and looking at the benefits of the program it was a very easy decision to approach the United Way and to go through the proposal stage and bring the program to this region,” Zayac said.

He added that the program is in the final steps before it can start.

Anyone wishing to be involved with the program is being encouraged to contact project manager Elaine at 250-251-9443.

Last April, the Smithers Community Services Association launched the Better at Home Program for seniors living in Smithers or Telkwa.