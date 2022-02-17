Nadleh Whut’en is in the process of developing a plan for the Lejac Indian Residential School site search.

According to the First Nation, the former facility was run by the Catholic Church.

The Lejac site has already seen some excavation and removal of the building waste and materials left behind after it was demolished.

The site continues to be monitored by Nadleh Whut’en.

Previous findings of mass graves and unmarked burials in or near former Indian Residential Schools have occurred in Kamloops, Williams Lake, and Cowessess (Saskatchewan)as well as many others.

The Nadleh Whut’en have a desire to undertake the monumental task of searching the Lejac area for unmarked graves.

In addition, the Fort Fraser area First Nation will also be sending a delegation to the Vatican next month, as part of the Assembly of First Nations delegation.

“We are here to honour and support the survivors of the Lejac Indian Residential School and their families as we move forward with this sacred project. We must stand together while we undertake this work that will not only provide a sense of closure but will ensure that all we have sacrificed as people will never be forgotten,” said Chief Larry Nooski in a news release.