The number of COVID-19-positive people in BC hospitals is down for the eighth straight day.

As of today (Thursday), there are 744 people in hospital with the virus, which is 18 fewer than Wednesday, a 2% decrease.

There are 120 in intensive care, one less than the previous day.

Five more people have passed away from the virus, two of them in Northern Health and the other three in Vancouver Coastal Health.

The provincial death toll has reached 2,781, including 299 in the north.

93.1% of eligible people 12 and older have now received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.5% have received a second, and 53.6% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 782 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 343,064 cases in the province.

Note: The numbers of new and total cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 226

Vancouver Coastal Health: 132

Interior Health: 191

Northern Health: 111

Island Health: 122

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

From Feb. 9-15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.4% of cases.

From Feb. 2-15, they accounted for 31.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 9-15) – Total 5,943

Not vaccinated: 1,113 (18.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 220 (3.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 4,610 (77.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 2-15) – Total 915

Not vaccinated: 250 (27.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 37 (4.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 628 (68.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 9-15)

Not vaccinated: 272.6

Partially vaccinated: 88.9

Fully vaccinated: 102.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 2-15)