The province has provided funding for local events for the Family Day long weekend.

$229,000 is being provided to support online and physically distanced in-person activities hosted by recreation centres, parks and cultural centres and museums from today (Friday) until Monday (Feb21).

In Burns Lake, the Lakeside Multiplex will be hosting an open house event that will feature free public skating tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday (Feb 20).

An online Family Day fun and fruit event is being held on Monday (Feb 21) by the Burns Lake Band Office.

Meanwhile, in Hazelton, a free family skate is being held at the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre Sunday (Feb 20) evening.

According to the BC Recreation and Parks Association this will include skate rental and hot chocolate.

Meanwhile, in Smithers, the Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre free family swim or climb.

Staff are recommending to pre-register because of limited space.

Additionally, an art kit is also available for children by the Smithers Art Gallery and the Bulkley Valley museum during regular business hours tomorrow (Saturday).

The province added that BC has invested annually into activities for the Family Day long weekend.