COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
The decrease in COVID-19 hospitalization continues.
As of today (Friday), there are 733 individuals with COVID-19 in BC hospitals, 1.4% fewer than there were Thursday.
113 people are in intensive care, a 5.8% decrease from yesterday.
Five more people have died since yesterdays update.
93.2% of eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.6% have received a second, and 53.9% have received a third.
B.C. is reporting 692 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 343,631 cases in the province.
The new cases include:
- Fraser Health: 157
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 75
- Interior Health: 217
- Northern Health: 138
- Island Health: 105
- People who reside outside of Canada: zero
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: three
- Vancouver Coastal Health: one
- Island Health: one
From Feb. 10-16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.1% of cases.
From Feb. 3-16, they accounted for 32.0% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Feb. 10-16) – Total 5,277
- Not vaccinated: 974 (18.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 189 (3.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 4,114 (77.9%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 3-16) – Total 851
- Not vaccinated: 238 (28.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 34 (4.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 579 (68.0%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 10-16)
- Not vaccinated: 238.6
- Partially vaccinated: 85.0
- Fully vaccinated: 90.7
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 3-16)
- Not vaccinated: 65.0
- Partially vaccinated: 30.3
- Fully vaccinated: 12.3
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,216,953 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.