An attack on a Coastal Gaslink pipeline work camp on Thursday (Feb.17th) had workers being threatened by people wielding axes and equipment being damaged.

The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council denounced the attacks near Houston, adding that it goes against their values of respect for the land, and for each other.

“This attack shocked our communities. These violent attacks are against our values. They not only left a great deal of property damage, but also has created a local environmental crisis due to the industrial fluids that were spilled due to the destruction. As Chief of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, I condemn these attacks,” said Wet’suwet’en First Nation Chief Maureen Luggi.

RCMP said millions of dollars in damages was done to the camp.

The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council called the attack an operation carried out by violent and dangerous criminals with no respect for the environment or for the safety of workers and law enforcement.