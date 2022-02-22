Drugs seized by New Hazelton RCMP (supplied by: BC RCMP)

A traffic stop in New Hazelton has resulted in a drug seizure as a part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

On Sunday (Feb 20), a vehicle stop was conducted after a traffic violation.

According to police, the driver, an adult man, is known to police and is suspected to be involved in the drug trade.

RCMP seized suspected methamphetamine, crack and fentanyl after the result of the observation and the investigation that followed.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Services for review of potential charges.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the New Hazelton RCMP.