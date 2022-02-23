COVID-19 testing swab (Photo by Pixabay)
Northern Health has hit another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the last four days, four new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the region, bringing the total to 303.
For the rest of the province, 44 new deaths have been reported since Friday, bringing the death toll to 2,830.
688 COVID-positive people are in hospital, 108 are in intensive care. The last time that number was below 700 was January 14th.
93.2% of eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.6% have received a second, and 54.9% have received a booster dose.
Over a four-day period, B.C. is reporting 2,103 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 345,734 cases in the province:
- Feb. 18-19: 631 new cases
- Feb. 19-20: 571 new cases
- Feb. 20-21: 424 new cases
- Feb. 21-22: 477 new cases
Note: The numbers of new and total cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.
The new cases include:
- Fraser Health: 615
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 326
- Interior Health: 610
- Northern Health: 215
- Island Health: 337
- People who reside outside of Canada: zero
In the past 96 hours, 44 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,830.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: 11
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 17
- Interior Health: seven
- Northern Health: four
- Island Health: five
From Feb. 11-17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.4% of cases.
From Feb. 4-17, they accounted for 32.0% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Feb. 11-17) – Total 4,945
- Not vaccinated: 891 (18.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 169 (3.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 3,885 (78.6%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 4-17) – Total 802
- Not vaccinated: 225 (28.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 32 (4.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 545 (68.0%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 11-17)
- Not vaccinated: 220.0
- Partially vaccinated: 77.9
- Fully vaccinated: 85.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 4-17)
- Not vaccinated: 61.8
- Partially vaccinated: 28.3
- Fully vaccinated: 11.6
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,281,350 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.