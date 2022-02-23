Northern Health has hit another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last four days, four new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the region, bringing the total to 303.

For the rest of the province, 44 new deaths have been reported since Friday, bringing the death toll to 2,830.

688 COVID-positive people are in hospital, 108 are in intensive care. The last time that number was below 700 was January 14th.

93.2% of eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.6% have received a second, and 54.9% have received a booster dose.

Over a four-day period, B.C. is reporting 2,103 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 345,734 cases in the province:

Feb. 18-19: 631 new cases

Feb. 19-20: 571 new cases

Feb. 20-21: 424 new cases

Feb. 21-22: 477 new cases

Note: The numbers of new and total cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 615

Vancouver Coastal Health: 326

Interior Health: 610

Northern Health: 215

Island Health: 337

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

In the past 96 hours, 44 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,830.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: 11

Vancouver Coastal Health: 17

Interior Health: seven

Northern Health: four

Island Health: five

From Feb. 11-17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.4% of cases.

From Feb. 4-17, they accounted for 32.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 11-17) – Total 4,945

Not vaccinated: 891 (18.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 169 (3.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 3,885 (78.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 4-17) – Total 802

Not vaccinated: 225 (28.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 32 (4.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 545 (68.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 11-17)

Not vaccinated: 220.0

Partially vaccinated: 77.9

Fully vaccinated: 85.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 4-17)

Not vaccinated: 61.8

Partially vaccinated: 28.3

Fully vaccinated: 11.6

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,281,350 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.