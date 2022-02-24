(Photo by SilverSun42 for Pixabay)

The federal government is providing almost 12-million dollars to support First Nations commercial fishing operations in B-C.

The funding will support new business and training opportunities for 31 Indigenous commercial fisheries companies.

They represent 117 First Nations across the province.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray also admits the state of Pacific salmon stocks is “challenging.”

But she says Ottawa is working with First Nations to restore them.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire