Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth insists all outstanding COVID-19 fines will be collected.

The latest figures show almost two million dollars worth of tickets has been issued for violating provincial health restrictions over the past two years.

So far, only 400-thousand dollars has been paid.

Some tickets have been withdrawn, while others are being challenged.

But about 600-thousand dollars in fines are outstanding.

Farnworth says the unpaid tickets may be sent to a collection agency or the government may garnishee wages or apply for property liens (leens).

He adds, if that doesn’t work, offenders will find that they’ll have to pay up before their vehicle insurance or driver’s license can be renewed.

