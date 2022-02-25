Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen has been appointed as the new Minister of Municipal Affairs.

According to a news release, Cullen will work with local governments to support their communities as they recover from COVID-19 and extreme weather.

He will also support municipalities to address priorities like, building infrastructure to responding to challenges posed to businesses and neighborhoods by homelessness.

Cullen previously held the title of Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

Additionally, a new ministry has been created.

Josie Osbourne has been named the Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Minister Responsible for Fisheries.

The province added the establishment of this Ministry follows the government’s commitment on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, protecting the environment and building a strong economic recovery.

Osbourne will work with First Nations, local communities and industry to build a vision for land and resource management that will embrace shared decision making on the land base.

MLA Doug Routley has also been named as Parliamentary Secretary for Forests working with Minister Katrine Conroy and Fin Donnely, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Agriculture will work with Osbourne.

More to come.