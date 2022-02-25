Smithers RCMP says a man who was reported missing has been found dead.

Police received a call asking for a wellness check for Charles Hall on February 18 after he had not been heard from for several days.

RCMP failed to locate Hall and after he had not been heard from for several more days it was transitioned to a missing persons investigation.

Hall was found dead on Thursday (Feb 25) after a community-led search in Witset.

Police believe criminality is not suspected in his death.

The Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.