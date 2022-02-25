Creative Roots Performing Arts LTD. is welcoming the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions with open arms.

Last week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that capacity limits have been lifted, fitness classes can resume and there can be spectators at sports and arts events.

According to Owner and Director Amanda Dorscht, the adult programming was impacted by the restrictions but youth programs could continue.

She said when the restrictions were implemented those who took part in the adult classes were disappointed.

“Dance and fitness is a really good outlet physically and mentally as well as creatively for these adults, it’s a big social aspect of their lives as well and so, taking the classes away from them took a really important activity away,” Dorscht said.

She also said it has been great seeing the adult classes resume since the restrictions have been lifted.

“They’re all super grateful, super excited to be back in the studio around their friends and having that social aspect and just that physical outlet and the creative outlet again and everyone is just really excited to be back in the studio,” Dorscht said.

Adult classes that are being offered include ballroom, ballet, hip hop and tap.

Meanwhile, Dorscht added that the dance studio will not be hosting a recital this year due to the lifting of restrictions being so late.

She added it takes the full year to start planning and organizing the event.

Anyone wishing to participate in any of the classes at Creative Roots are being encouraged to contact Dorscht by email which can be found on the studio’s website.