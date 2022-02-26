The Federal Government has provided funding for air transportation in the province.

Local airports and airlines are included in this funding.

The Smithers Regional Airport received $505,616 and Central Mountain Air received $5 million through the Regional Air Transportation Fund.

Additionally, the Stikine Airport Society for the Dease Lake airport received over $328 thousand.

According to a news release, this funding will ensure airports and carriers can continue essential routine maintenance and facility operations during the pandemic.

“This investment shows the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting economic development across the country and fostering sustainable, inclusive growth for all,” the release said.

It added that it will help maintain employment and restore growth in the region.

Over $18.8 million was provided for the air transportation within the province for 11 airports and two air carriers.