A rally is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) in Smithers to show support for Ukraine.

Ukraine is currently under attack by Russian troops, which has caused global anger.

The rally will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. across from the Boston Pizza, at the corner of Main Street and Highway 16.

According to a Facebook post, the rally will feature Kaleidoscope Slavic Dancers.

Throughout the weekend, rallies were held in Prince George and in Victoria showing support for Ukraine.