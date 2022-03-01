BC will be looking at the current public health measures and assessing if changes need to be made by March 14th.

That’s according to Dr Bonnie Henry, who said they are looking at a couple different ways to monitor COVID-19 in the coming days.

“We have a number of different things. We are going to be moving to a weekly report, rather than the daily numbers, and hopefully that will be very soon as well.”

Henry said she was positive that we are moving to a better place very quickly, and hinted that changes could be coming soon.

She added that we still need to be respectful of each other.

“Masking is important for people, everybody right now, but it will continue to be important for a number of people. Keeping that respectful distance, knowing that not everybody will be moving at the same pace. Keeping groups small will remain important for a lot of people.”

Henry did warn that we could see a rise in cases again come fall, and that they are currently monitoring a number of different COVID-19 variants at this moment.

She also noted that the Novavax vaccine will be available for BC residents in the next few days, and is cleared for people 18 and older, it can be mixed with other doses, and can also be used as a booster dose.

The Medicago vaccine, a plant based vaccine similar to the HPV or Hepatitis vaccines, is also cleared for use in Canada, but there is no expected vaccines to arrive in the country for the next few months.