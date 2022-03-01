523 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in BC, which is down from the 549 reported yesterday (Monday).

Of those, 83 people are in intensive care.

466 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported across the province:

Fraser Health: 101

Vancouver Coastal Health: 31

Interior Health: 193

Northern Health: 45

Island Health: 95

People who reside outside of Canada: one

No new deaths have been reported in BC.

93.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7% received their second dose and 55.7% have received a third dose.

From Feb. 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.4% of cases, and from Feb. 14-27, they accounted for 34.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 21-27) – Total 3,022

* Not vaccinated: 480 (15.9%)

* Partially vaccinated: 105 (3.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 2,437 (80.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 14-27) – Total 438

* Not vaccinated: 132 (30.1%)

* Partially vaccinated: 20 (4.6%)

* Fully vaccinated: 286 (65.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 21-27)

* Not vaccinated: 115.0

* Partially vaccinated: 54.8

* Fully vaccinated: 53.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 14-27)

* Not vaccinated: 37.3

* Partially vaccinated: 18.3

* Fully vaccinated: 6.1