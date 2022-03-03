Over $2.3 million in funding has been approved for projects across the north by Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The Village of Burns Lake and Village of Telkwa are included in this funding.

$120,000 was approved for the Village of Burns Lake to incentivize a multi-phased development in the community through the Northern Housing Incentive program.

According to a news release, the project includes the construction of three condominium style fourplexes, which will be located on 5th Avenue.

It added that each of the three-bedroom units will be nearly 1700 square-feet with two stories and an attached garage.

Construction is scheduled to begin this year.

Additionally, the Lakes District Airport Society received over $137 thousand to construct an automated aviation refueling station at the Lakes District Airport.

This is through the Economic Infrastructure program.

The release added that the current refueling station at the airport is over 30 years old and this funding will allow installation of a large shelter to house the three existing fuel tanks and upgrading the current fueling system to an automated system.

It added that this will eliminate the need for a key-lock system and invoices and allow users access and to pay for fuel immediately.

Meanwhile, the Village of Telkwa also received funding through the Main Street Revitalization Capital program.

$87,440 has been provided to improve pedestrian accessibility and cycling infrastructure downtown.

The funding includes the installation of three, six bicycle rack holders, 10 accessible picnic tables on Riverside Trail and paving of the trail from Hope Avenue to the Dockrill Rink.

“Improving this transportation and providing accessible picnic tables and bicycle racks will encourage the public as well as visitors to enjoy the amenities, vendors and parks in the downtown area,” the release said.