The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 is continuing to decline.

As of today (Wednesday), there are currently 517 people in hospital with the virus, just 6 fewer than there were yesterday.

73 people are currently in intensive care, a 12 percent decrease from one day ago.

10 new deaths have also been reported in BC, including two in Northern Health.

93.3% of eligible people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7% have received a second, and 55.8% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 442 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 349,213 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 111

Vancouver Coastal Health: 69

Interior Health: 105

Northern Health: 59

Island Health: 98

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

From Feb. 22-28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.7% of cases. From Feb. 15-28, they accounted for 34.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 22-28) – Total 3,087

Not vaccinated: 494 (16.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 114 (3.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 2,479 (80.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 15-28) – Total 466

Not vaccinated: 137 (29.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 24 (5.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 305 (65.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 22-28)

Not vaccinated: 118.6

Partially vaccinated: 60.3

Fully vaccinated: 54.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 15-28)

Not vaccinated: 36.9

Partially vaccinated: 22.0

Fully vaccinated: 6.5

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,350,297 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.