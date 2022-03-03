One man has been charged following a drug possession investigation that was launched in Smithers last year.

56 year-old Bradley Theodor Layton has been charged with Possession of Fentanyl.

On April, 18,2021 Layton was pulled over on Queen Street near First Avenue in Smithers where police saw what was believed to be suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He was the lone occupant and was arrested but was later released without process pending the investigation.

Layton is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.