The Smithers Art Gallery will be hosting its first Opening Reception in two years for its new exhibit.

Two exhibits will take place one called, Material Considerations- it isn’t what it is by Diana Sanderson and Melanie Thompson and Loose Landscapes by Mary-Lou Lefrancois.

According to Art Gallery Manager Nicole Chernish, Lefrancois is from Smithers and has painted a scenic journey of the Bulkley Valley.

She said that she is feeling excited about the opening.

“With the lifting of capacity limits it means we can invite everyone in, people can come and congregate, talk to the artists and we just have a phenomenal show right now,” Chernish said.

She also said what is expected at the opening.

“It is just a way to come down, see the exhibition, talk to the artists, see some old friends and immerse yourself in the beauty that is the Smithers Art Gallery right now,” Chernish said.

The opening will be held from 7pm until 9pm with the exhibits being at the gallery until April 2.