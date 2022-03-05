Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

The College of New Caledonia and Coastal GasLink will be hosting a Safety Week at five of its campuses.

Students at Prince George, Vanderhoof, Mackenzie, Fort. St. James and Burns Lake campuses will have the opportunity to take a series of free industry certification courses.

According to a news release, students will be able to learn a range of skills and receive industry certified safety tickets.

Spokesperson for CNC Mark Karjaluoto said the courses are served by the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

“These are going to be free courses that cover a number of different activities from first aid to pipeline construction safety, working in confined spaces, fall protection, ground disturbance hazard awareness,” he said

Karjaluoto added that the courses will be held in person and virtually.

He also said this is the second time a safety week has been hosted at the college.

“These courses are very much designed to give students the skills they need, we realize that employers are going to also do on the ground training with employees and we’re interested in making sure that students can do the work that matters to them but also doing it in a safe way,” Karjaluoto.

The Coastal GasLink Safety Week will be held from March 14 to 20 and is through a $150,000 investment by TC Energy’s CGL project.

Students wishing to participate can do so by registering on College of Caledonia’s website.