In 2021, there were 497 serious injuries and six deaths from falls in the construction industry.

That’s according to WorkSafeBC, who said 4,050 claims relating to falls from heights were made last year in the construction, manufacturing and forestry industries.

“Falls from elevation can cause serious, life-altering injuries, and even death,” says Suzana Prpic, Senior Manager of Prevention Field Services at WorkSafeBC.

“Many of these falls can be prevented by fall protection planning and proper and consistent use of fall protection equipment.”

Prpic said that of all the workplace injury claims in BC, 20% of them related to slips, trips and falls.