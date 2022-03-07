High school students in B-C will soon be required to take indigenous-themed coursework before they can graduate.

The provision will begin with Grade 10 students in the 2023-24 school year.

The actual requirements haven’t been ironed out yet, but the province says they’re being considered with the involvement of the First Nations Education Steering Committee.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside stated the new requirement will “deepen students’ understanding” of the histories and cultures of the province’s indigenous peoples.

Only five percent of current students complete any of the Indigenous courses now offered in high school.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire