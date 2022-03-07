Community members are being welcomed back into the Smithers Council Chambers, according to the Town.

This announcement is as of March 1st, but the first Regular Council Meeting where the public can attend is tomorrow (March 8).

According to the Town’s website, masks must be worn in all indoor spaces for those aged 12 and older.

Plastic barriers were installed earlier in 2021 to separate all of the councillors and staff’s seats.

It added that any member of the public who cannot attend a meeting but still wishes to watch can do so on the Town’s Facebook Page.

This is the second time council meetings have been opened to the public since the pandemic began.

The first was in the summer of 2021 before Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reinstated the mask mandate for all indoor public spaces.