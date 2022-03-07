The Smithers Art Gallery says it is looking for Indigenous artists for an exhibit that will be put on display this summer.

According to Gallery Manager, Nicole Chernish the exhibit will be held from July 12 until August 6.

To qualify for the exhibit the artist must be at least 18 years old, be from Northern BC and identify as either First Nations, Inuit or Metis.

Chernish says the exhibit is being put together by Wet’suwet’en artist Stephanie Anderson.

“She is putting together this fabulous exhibition in conjunction with the gallery called Northern Indigenous Perspectives and we are looking for indigenous artists from across the North and there will be Carfac fees being paid,” she said.

Chernish added this exhibit will show representation of Northern BC artists.

She also said this is important because we are living on their territory and we should be showcasing their work.

“Why shouldn’t we be celebrating what they’re doing and giving them a spot to showcase and to feel like this is their gallery? Because it is absolutely the gallery for everyone who lives in this region,” Chernish said.

She added a number of applications have rolled in for the exhibit.

Submissions are due by April 29.