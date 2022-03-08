Tryouts at the Girls Can Rugby event held across BC (Photo supplied by BC Rugby)

Rugby clubs across BC held a Girls Can Rugby event on March 6th, and 553 participants showed up.

This was a provincewide initiative set up by BC Rugby to spark some interest in the sport for girls under the age of 14.

One of the organizers for Prince George, Jeremy Cundy, said rugby can be a great opportunity for kids, and girls could end up with scholarships once they graduate from high school.

“What an amazing Girls Can Rugby Day we had in Prince George. Everyone had so much fun, and it sparked an interest in young female athletes here in the North of BC. We are extremely excited and hope this will be the start of something big.”

A total of 17 clubs held events, four of which were in the Northern and Interior regions.