TC Energy is offering a 10% stake in its Coastal Gas Link (CGL) project to several Indigenous groups.

CGL is constructing a 670-kilometre pipeline to transport natural gas west of Dawson Creek to the LNG export facility, currently under construction near Kitimat.

The equity option is in addition to 20 agreements Coastal Gas Link has with Indigenous groups along the route, which will provide contracting and employment opportunities.

“The finalization of the option agreement represents a historic milestone in our desire to participate as equity owners in Coastal GasLink. For many of us, this marks the first time that our Nations have been included as owners in a major natural resource project that is crossing our territories. This deal is important because it demonstrates the value First Nations can bring as true partners in major projects,” said Chief Corrina Leween, Cheslatta Carrier Nation.

Last month, the pipeline work camp near Houston was attacked.

Video footage was released by police where it shows men, some armed with axes, attacking a company truck while an employee was inside.

Police say about 20 men caused millions of dollars of damage at the site.

However, no injuries were reported. Police have increased their presence in the area.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who opposed the pipeline sparked rallies and rail blockades across the country prior to the pandemic being declared in 2020.