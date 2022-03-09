A local environmentalist has been named as Houston’s Woman of the Year.

Cindy Verbeek, who is the project coordinator for the A Rocha Houston Nature Centre was given the award.

According to Organizer of the event Debi Smith, it was smaller than normal this year due to the pandemic but 12 women gathered for lunch yesterday (Tuesday).

She said that Verbeek has been nominated three years in a row for the work she has done within the community.

“Cindy has quite a few things she does in town, she is an environmentalist, works with the local hatchery, she works with her church with the community garden and works with people through the projects she works with at the hatchery,” Smith said.

She added that normally they host an event of 100 women to celebrate who has been nominated but this year they had to limit it to a lunch of 12 women.

Smith says that she believes it is important to highlight women within the community.

“It encourages more people to do for others and to show that it is getting recognized and that we are appreciative of what people do within the community. It’s really important to acknowledge that and to encourage it,” she said.

She said she is hopeful that the event will return to its full capacity next year.