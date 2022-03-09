Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen says he plans to tackle the housing crisis, climate resilience and immigration.

On February 25, Premier John Horgan shuffled his cabinet after the creation of a new Ministry called the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Industry.

Josie Osbourne who previously held the title of Minister of Municipal Affairs will now be in charge of the new ministry.

According to a news release, one of Cullen’s first priorities will be to work with Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, David Eby.

It added that he will work with Eby on solutions to increase housing supply and address the housing crisis.

Additionally, Cullen will also work with local governments on climate change solutions and preparing for and mitigating disasters.

The news release also said Cullen is responsible for immigration and he’ll work to streamline the foreign credential process so newcomers can find their place in B.C. quickly.

It added that he is working with the federal government to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion through a new fast tracked process.

Cullen previously held the title of Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resources.