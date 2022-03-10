COVID-19 testing swab (Photo by Pixabay)
The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 has gone down for a 30th straight day.
BC Health Officials report there are now 405 people in hospital battling the virus, a drop of around three percent from yesterday (Tuesday).
The number of people in intensive care also went down to 58, a drop of five.
14 more people have passed away since yesterday’s update, bringing the death toll to 2,929.
93.3% of eligible people 12 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.8% have received a second, and 56.3% have received a third.
B.C. is reporting 274 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 351,415 cases in the province.
The new cases include:
- Fraser Health: 48
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 36
- Interior Health: 84
- Northern Health: 29
- Island Health: 77
- People who reside outside of Canada: zero
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: six
- Vancouver Coastal Health: three
- Island Health: five
From March 1-7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.7% of cases and from Feb. 22 to March 7, they accounted for 30.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (March 1-7) – Total 2,306
- Not vaccinated: 374 (16.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 58 (2.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,874 (81.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 22 to March 7) – Total 398
- Not vaccinated: 100 (25.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 277 (69.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 1-7)
- Not vaccinated: 103.9
- Partially vaccinated: 35.7
- Fully vaccinated: 40.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 22 to March 7)
- Not vaccinated: 27.0
- Partially vaccinated: 19.6
- Fully vaccinated: 5.9
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,388,672 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.