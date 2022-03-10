The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is currently under a Special Air Quality Advisory after stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.

Smithers, Burns Lake, Houston and Vanderhoof are under Road Dust Advisories in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy and Northern Health.

According to a notice, this is because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation , dust suppression or a change in traffic pattern.

It added that levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is a concern for individuals with chronic conditions like asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes, respiratory infections, pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Additionally, it is being advised that people with chronic underlying medical conditions or infections should postpone or reduce exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms like continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing are being advised to contact their health care provider.

The Ministry says staying indoors helps reduce particulate matter exposure.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.