A local musician is raising money for Indigenous rights for those protecting Wet’suwet’en territory.

According to Theresa Michelle Mohr all proceeds from the song will go towards the Wet’suwet’en land defenders legal fund.

This legal fund is in support of those against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Mohr explained why she decided to write a song about Indigenous rights.

“It’s always disturbed me how indigenous people are treated in our society and all of the trauma they’ve endured and I’ve always wanted to do something that would help,” she said.

Mohr added that she felt this song could contribute to moving forward in a positive way.

She also said writing the song was exciting and nerve racking.

“I spent a few days emailing friends who are Indigenous musicians getting some feedback and I was kind of sleepless for a few days,” Mohr said.

She added that so far, feedback for the song has been positive including a few people saying that they had chills.

Mohr also said for this project she had the opportunity to work with some professional musicians.

Anyone looking to download the song can do so for $1 on the Wet’suwet’en Hibi C’in bandcamp.