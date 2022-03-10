BC Health Officials report there are currently 388 people in BC hospitals with COVID-19.

The last time, there were fewer than 400 people in hospital with COVID-19 was January 7th.

52 of those people are in intensive care, six fewer than there yesterday. (Wednesday)

Four more people have died since yesterdays update.

93.3% of eligible people 12 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.9% have received a second, and 56.4% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 336 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 351,751 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 65

Vancouver Coastal Health: 49

Interior Health: 115

Northern Health: 54

Island Health: 53

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

There are 388 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 52 are in intensive care.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: three

Interior Health: one

From March 2-8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.0% of cases. From Feb. 23 to March 8, they accounted for 29.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 2-8) – Total 2,108

Not vaccinated: 330 (15.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 49 (2.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,729 (82.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 23 to March 8) – Total 386

Not vaccinated: 91 (23.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 274 (71.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 2-8)

Not vaccinated: 90.9

Partially vaccinated: 29.3

Fully vaccinated: 37.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 23 to March 8)

Not vaccinated: 25.1

Partially vaccinated: 19.6

Fully vaccinated: 5.8

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,393,545 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.