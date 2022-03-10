The Smithers Figure Skating Club will be hosting its annual Carnival on Ice after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

According to the club, this year’s theme is Jukebox Journey and will be held tomorrow evening (Friday).

This is the first time in two years the skaters can have a full audience for the carnival event.

In 2020, the skaters were unable to have guests in the audience because of the onset of the pandemic.

Vice President Laurel Menzel said the skaters are looking forward to the event.

“They are really excited about being able to perform something this year. The restrictions have just been lifted, they’ve just received the green light so we’ve really been trying to put this together in a very very short period of time,” she said.

Menzel added music from the 1920’s to the 2000’s will be featured at the carnival.

She also said there was not a lot of time to put together the event.

“They’ve been putting this together at the last minute because they are dying to get out there and showcase their club and their friends and family and the community,” Menzel said.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available at Heartstrings, the Bulkley Valley Museum and Mills Stationary.