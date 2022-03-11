Unemployment in February decreased in the North Coast-Nechako region from January, according to Statistics Canada.

The region saw a jobless rate of 5.2% compared to last year where it was 8.5%.

Meanwhile, in January the region saw its jobless mark at 6.3%.

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao explained how many people were working in the region last month.

“We have 41,700, it was a bit higher but not much. In February 2021 we had 42, 800,” he said.

Ferrao also identified which regions saw growth last month..

“The good news is that more people work in natural resources and fewer people are working in services,” he said.

Meanwhile, in BC the unemployment rate is the fourth lowest across the country in February at 4.9%.

Canada also saw a decrease in the unemployment rate to 5.5% as more than 335 thousand jobs were added across the country.