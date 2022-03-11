Australian Company Newcrest has fully acquired Pretivm Resources according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

Pretivm was formally in charge of Brucejack Mine north of Stewart, which is now being operated by Newcrest.

In November 2021, it was announced that the acquisition was underway.

According to Pretivm President and CEO Jacques Perron, the acquisition is an outstanding opportunity for the company, its shareholders, employees, First Nation partners and local communities across the Northwest.

A news release added that it is expected that gold production at the mine is expected to remain strong until at least 2030.

Newcrest said that it will be doing a three phased approach to the transformation process with a range of key initiatives.

Information on the process can be found on Newcrest’s website.

The Brucejack Mine, which is in the Golden Triangle began production in 2017 and according to Newcrest, is one of the highest grade operating gold mines across the world.