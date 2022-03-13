Camping season is fast approaching and the Town of Smithers will soon be opening its registration for the Riverside Trailer Park.

The registration will open tomorrow (Monday) at 10a.m and visitors will be prompted to make an online account on the Town’s online reservation system.

According to Recreation Coordinator Reilly Henderson, the Town is excited for people to reserve their spot for this summer.

“We’re excited over here. We’ve been working to get our reservation system up and running smoothly,” she said.

Henderson added that last summer was a busy summer for the campground.

She said she is hopeful that the campground will be busier with the opening of international travel.

“We’ll be open for more international travel which will be nice,” she said.

The campground will be open for campers from May 15 to September 29.

Fees for the campground are required to reserve a spot throughout the summer season.

She added that the Town is still looking for campground attendants for the upcoming season.