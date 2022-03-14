The Town of Smithers says it will soon be cleaning the road sand as temperatures rise.

In a notice on its website it said the clean up will start once there is no longer freezing weather.

It added that the town must wait because if the sand is cleaned up too early there is a risk of re-sanding the areas that have already been cleaned.

According to the Town, it is hoping to start the clean up as soon as functionally possible as the Bulkley Valley is susceptible to dust advisory’s during this time of year.

Last week, an advisory was issued for both the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District due to stagnant winter weather conditions creating elevated pollution levels.

The dust advisory is no longer in effect in the region.

The Town added that it understands it is a challenging time but appreciates the patience from the community.