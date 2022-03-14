Low-wage workers in BC are getting a small hike in pay.

Starting June 1st, the province will increase the minimum wage from $15.20 to $15.65 an hour.

The Province is following through on a 2020 commitment and then tie future increases to the rate of inflation.

“B.C. had one of the lowest minimum wages in the country prior to 2017, but was one of the most expensive places to live,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“We do not want our lowest-paid workers to fall behind. The minimum wage increases tied to inflation are part of our plan to build an economy that works for everyone.”

Over the past five years, our minimum wage has increased from $11.35 to $15.65 per hour.

The spike has benefited close to 400,000 British Columbians with the majority of whom are women, immigrants, and youth.

An increase of 2.8% will also apply to live-in camp leaders as well as home support and resident caretakers.