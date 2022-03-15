Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton, Smithers Acting Mayor Gladys Atrill and Bulkley- Nechako Area A representative Mark Fisher at the 2020 Mayor Outlook Luncheon (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The court date for former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton has been postponed.

Duty Counsel advised Provincial Judge Wendy Bernt to adjourn the matter until April.

They added this is to give him time to find legal counsel and to attend the court date.

Layton was not in attendance to today’s (Tuesday) court appearance at the Smithers Courthouse.

He has been charged with Possession of Fentanyl stemming from an investigation from April 2021 after a traffic stop.

Layton resigned as mayor in January after being elected in March 2019.

His new court date is scheduled to be held at the Smithers courthouse on April 5.